Two young women back in court for possession of Toyota Hilux GD-6 stolen in Pretoria

Two young women, aged 19 and 20, are on Tuesday scheduled to appear before a Limpopo court facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Toyota Hilux GD-6 bakkie. Last week, IOL reported that provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the vehicle was intended to be driven across the Beitbridge port of entry into the neighbouring Zimbabwe on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

"In a coordinated anti-smuggling operation involving SAPS Anti-Smuggling Team, Tshimollo Security and Investigation, and Reflex Anti-Hijacking Security, the officers intercepted a Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab on the R101 near Polokwane weighbridge," said Mashaba after the arrest of the duo. "During the stop, one male suspect fled into nearby bushes, while two female suspects attempted to escape but were apprehended after a foot chase," said Mashaba.

In an update, Mashaba said Lerato Pertunia Mosoge, aged 20, and Makhanani Mmolawa, aged 19, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. Following the court appearance, the two women were remanded in custody for profiling, and the case was postponed to Tuesday, 27 May 2025. Preliminary police investigations have so far revealed that the Toyota Hilux GD-6 was stolen on Friday, 16 May 2025, around Garsfontein in Pretoria East.

On Monday, IOL reported that the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has remanded 43-year-old Zimbabwean national Mhlalisi Moyo in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. Mashaba, said Moyo appeared in court on Friday, and his case was postponed to Thursday, 29 May for formal bail application.

Zimbabwean man, Mhlalisi Moyo, was remanded in custody by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota RAV4. Image: SAPS