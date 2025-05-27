Tragic shooting on Redcliffe bus leaves driver dead and pregnant woman injured

A bus driver was killed and two others injured in a random shooting.

A bus driver was tragically killed and two others, including a conductor and a five-month pregnant woman, were injured in a brazen shooting incident in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday evening.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram, two suspects boarded the bus on the corner of Orchid and Redcliffe Drive, produced firearms and randomly opened fire before fleeing on foot. They did not steal anything of value.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6.18pm. Members of RUSA and the Verulam SAPS Crime Prevention Unit responded swiftly to the scene.