Tragic shooting on Redcliffe bus leaves driver dead and pregnant woman injured
A bus driver was killed and two others injured in a random shooting.
A bus driver was tragically killed and two others, including a conductor and a five-month pregnant woman, were injured in a brazen shooting incident in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday evening.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram, two suspects boarded the bus on the corner of Orchid and Redcliffe Drive, produced firearms and randomly opened fire before fleeing on foot. They did not steal anything of value.
The shooting occurred at approximately 6.18pm. Members of RUSA and the Verulam SAPS Crime Prevention Unit responded swiftly to the scene.
The victims were rushed to hospital prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the medical facility.
"The extent of his colleague's injuries is unknown," said Balram.
The 26-year-old pregnant woman, who was seated on the side of the road at the time of the incident, sustained a gunshot wound to her right thigh.
“She was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital in a stable condition,” said Balram.
Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the attack. Investigations are ongoing.
The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment and will be added once received.
IOL News