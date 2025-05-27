South Africans demand justice after Olorato Mongale's tragic death

Justice for Olorato Mongale: South Africa reacts to a tragic murder. Image: X

South Africans are reeling in shock and anger following the tragic and gruesome death of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, a journalism graduate who was last seen on May 25. According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Mongale was picked up from her residential complex by a man driving a white VW Polo with a cloned number plate, LT 57 JG GP, for what was meant to have been a date. The circumstances surrounding her death have ignited a national outcry over the surging rate of gender-based violence (GBV) that continues to plague South Africa. Friends and family of Mongale have expressed sorrow at what could have been a promising future, and their calls for justice echo across social media platforms.

Mongale had devised a safety plan for her date: she would communicate with friends every 30 minutes, stating that if an hour passed without contact, they should become wary and start searching for her. Unfortunately, when her silence was noted, her friends sprang into action, piecing together her last known movements. Mathe described the harrowing journey taken by the suspect, stating, "He drove with the victim in the township of Alexandra, proceeded to Kew and between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this man allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body." The details have struck a nerve with the public, who are demanding justice and the swift apprehension of the alleged perpetrator. Netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their horror at the incident. One user poignantly remarked, "What happened to Olorato Mongale is so scary because it can literally be you the next day. Scary times. Going on a date and turning up dead on the side of the road speaks to how evil and twisted people are." These sentiments resonate deeply as many women reflect on their own safety and the societal issues they face.