South Africans demand justice after Olorato Mongale's tragic death

Justice for Olorato Mongale: South Africa reacts to a tragic murder.
South Africans are reeling in shock and anger following the tragic and gruesome death of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, a journalism graduate who was last seen on May 25.
According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Mongale was picked up from her residential complex by a man driving a white VW Polo with a cloned number plate, LT 57 JG GP, for what was meant to have been a date.
The circumstances surrounding her death have ignited a national outcry over the surging rate of gender-based violence (GBV) that continues to plague South Africa.
Friends and family of Mongale have expressed sorrow at what could have been a promising future, and their calls for justice echo across social media platforms.
Mongale had devised a safety plan for her date: she would communicate with friends every 30 minutes, stating that if an hour passed without contact, they should become wary and start searching for her.
Unfortunately, when her silence was noted, her friends sprang into action, piecing together her last known movements.
Mathe described the harrowing journey taken by the suspect, stating, "He drove with the victim in the township of Alexandra, proceeded to Kew and between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this man allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body." The details have struck a nerve with the public, who are demanding justice and the swift apprehension of the alleged perpetrator.
Netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their horror at the incident. One user poignantly remarked, "What happened to Olorato Mongale is so scary because it can literally be you the next day. Scary times. Going on a date and turning up dead on the side of the road speaks to how evil and twisted people are."
These sentiments resonate deeply as many women reflect on their own safety and the societal issues they face.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng Youth Command have publicly condemned her alleged murder, extending heartfelt condolences to the Mongale family.
"We wish to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Mongale family and the friends of Olorato. We would like to assure the family that they have our support and assurance that we will fight and go to the picket lines for Olorato," they stated in a tribute.
In response to the wave of victim-blaming that has surfaced online, author Naledi Mashisi defended Mongale, arguing against harmful narratives.
"The entire point of going on a date with someone is to get to know them. It’s 100% normal to go on a date with someone you don’t know that well or at all yet. That is the point of dating. I hate this idea that women must become John Wick just to navigate the world normally."
Her remarks underscore the urgent need for societal change and awareness of the dangers that have become alarmingly common.
