Shailen Singh murder: Here's what happens next

IOL Govender brothers- Ferrel and Darren - were back in court this week in connection with the murder of Shailen Singh.

May marked almost five months that Pro-Secure boss Ferrel Govender has been languishing behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner.

The 41-year-old, father of three, has been charged with the premeditated murder of Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh.

Ferrel's younger brother Darren is a co-accused in the murder, but has been released on R200,000 bail with strict bail conditions which include not leaving the province, and not interfering with State witnesses.

In the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, the matter was adjourned to July 16 for final investigations.

It is understood that a date would be set for the indictments to be served and the matter to be transferred to the Durban High Court.