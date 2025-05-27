Murdered Olorato Mongale went on a date with man driving VW Polo fitted with cloned Toyota Hilux number plate

On Sunday, Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white Volkswagen Polo. Image: Facebook

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for an African man who uses the name John and drives a Volkswagen Polo fitted with a cloned number plate that belongs to a Toyota Hilux. The cloned number plate is LT 57 JG GP.

“The man is wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a 30-year-old female. Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white VW Polo,” said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. During investigations, it emerged that the VW Polo was fitted with fake registration number plates.

The man fetched Olorato at her residential complex in Athol, Johannesburg at around 3 pm on Sunday. “He drove with the victim in the township of Alexandra, proceeded to Kew and between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this man allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body,” said Mathe. Some of the belongings of the victim which include her mobile phone and handbag were found abandoned in Kew, Johannesburg.

Olorato’s body was found in less than two hours, at around 5 pm, in Lombardy West on Sunday. The body was found by police, with the assistance of community members. Gauteng police are investigating the possibility that “John” was with another male suspect when they allegedly murdered Olorato.

The slain woman Olorato Mongale Image: SAPS

Mathe said police in Gauteng are also investigating a similar case after a 39-year-old woman was also found dumped in Catherine Street in Sandown, Sandton on 8 May 2025.

“Just last week, police pounced on a man who was targeting women on Facebook using a fake profile and identity. The 24-year-old man is still in custody and has already appeared before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of kidnapping and rape,” said Mathe. The accused man had allegedly lured a 28-year-old woman to Limpopo, under false pretences and raped her repeatedly. The violated woman was later rescued by police at a filling station in Giyani.