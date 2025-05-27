Man sentenced to 20 years for brutal attack on award-winning Free State farmer

Moeketsi Mphatlatsa was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a brutal farm attack on award-winning Free State farmer Mimie Jacobs.

The Regional Court in Winnie Mandela, formerly Brandfort, sentenced 35-year-old Moeketsi Mphatlatsa to 20 years of direct imprisonment for his role in a vicious farm attack on award-winning farmer, Mimie Jacobs.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the harrowing incident took place in February 2020, when Mphatlatsa and two accomplices forcibly entered Jacobs’ farmhouse at night.

"They kicked down her door, tied her hands and feet with wire, and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her with serious neurological injuries. During the ordeal, the assailants informed her that they knew she lived alone, suggesting a premeditated and calculated assault," said Senokoatsane