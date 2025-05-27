Man sentenced to 20 years for brutal attack on award-winning Free State farmer
Moeketsi Mphatlatsa was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a brutal farm attack on award-winning Free State farmer Mimie Jacobs.
The Regional Court in Winnie Mandela, formerly Brandfort, sentenced 35-year-old Moeketsi Mphatlatsa to 20 years of direct imprisonment for his role in a vicious farm attack on award-winning farmer, Mimie Jacobs.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the harrowing incident took place in February 2020, when Mphatlatsa and two accomplices forcibly entered Jacobs’ farmhouse at night.
"They kicked down her door, tied her hands and feet with wire, and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her with serious neurological injuries. During the ordeal, the assailants informed her that they knew she lived alone, suggesting a premeditated and calculated assault," said Senokoatsane
Displaying extraordinary courage, Jacobs managed to walk seven kilometres, despite her injuries, to seek help at a neighbouring farm, an act described as a testament to her resilience.
Delivering his sentencing argument, Regional Court Prosecutor Puseletso Ali described the crime as “merciless and orchestrated,” highlighting its brutality and intent.
The court convicted Mphatlatsa on several charges, including housebreaking with intent to rob, kidnapping, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The sentences, 15 years for robbery, five years for kidnapping, and 10 years for assault, were partly ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year prison term.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the sentence, calling it a victory for justice and rural safety.
“These types of violent, organised attacks undermine safety, dignity, and social cohesion, particularly in isolated rural settings,” said Senokoatsane.
“This sentence sends a clear message: The law will not be lenient with perpetrators who violate the peace and security of our communities. The NPA remains committed to securing convictions and imposing appropriate punishments that deter future crimes.”
