Man raped and killed his 91-year-old mother after she could not give him money for alcohol

A 55-year-old Limpopo man, Silah Phillemon Moila, from Ga-Ntata village, has been convicted and sentenced for raping and murdering his 91-year-old mother. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Moila was convicted and sentenced by the Tzaneen Regional Court to two life terms of imprisonment and additional six years. “The deceased is the accused’s mother. The conviction and sentence emanate from the incident that took place on 24 February 2024 at Ga-Ntata village. The accused pleaded guilty to all the charges put against him, and the state accepted his guilty plea,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, at about 10 pm, Moila found his mother inside her room and he demanded money to buy liquor. The nonagenarian mother indicated that she did not have any money. Moila then raped his mother, and killed her.

“In aggravation of the sentence, the regional court prosecutor, Emmanuel Phatudi, argued that the victim died a very painful death in the hands of a person who was supposed to be her protector. The state further submitted that the fact that the accused person pleaded guilty is not sufficient to warrant deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences of life imprisonment,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. The state submitted that Moila had demonstrated a lack of respect for women, particularly his mother. The state added that Moila was not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation, and that he should be removed from society permanently. The prosecution stated that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances warranting a lesser sentence.

In the end, regional court magistrate Antolize Lamminga agreed with the state that the deceased died in a very humiliating manner at the hands of her son. Agreeing with the state, the court further indicated that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. Meanwhile, Limpopo director of public prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga has welcomed the sentence, reaffirming the NPA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for victims and holding perpetrators of violent crime accountable.