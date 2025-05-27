JUST IN: Three burned beyond recognition in fiery head-on crash near Balfour, Mpumalanga

Scene of the horror crash between Val and Balfour where all occupants in both vehicles perished in the blaze.

Three people, including two men and one woman, were tragically killed when the vehicles they were travelling in collided head-on and caught fire, leaving them burned without recognition.



According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, the incident between a bakkie and a sedan took place on the R23 Road between Val and Balfour, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday,



“The occupant in the sedan was the female driver, and the two males from the LDV,” the department said in a statement.

All the victims were burned beyond recognition, the department said.

The department said an investigation would be launched to determine the cause of the accident.

It said emergency personnel were currently at the scene of the crash.



Earlier, IOL News reported that three people were killed in a bus crash on the R102 near Maidstone Sugar Mill in the Tongaat area on Tuesday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a fully-laden bus veered off the Tongaat River bridge.

Emergency workers are still at the scene, and the R102 has been closed to traffic.

So far, three people have been confirmed deceased, and 12 people are seriously injured.

Spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue Samantha Meyrick said one of the seriously injured passengers are being extricated by the fire department.

"There are an unknown number of patients with minor injuries."

