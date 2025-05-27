How Tshwane is revitalising its economy for a brighter future

The City of Tshwane's Executive Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, outlines big plans for economic growth in the city during a business breakfast with the BBCBE. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The City of Tshwane has many assets that must be cultivated to improve the lives of its residents and to create business opportunities, and with the Black Business Council in the Built Environment (BBCBE) as a partner, the city hopes to achieve this. Tshwane’s Executive Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, during a business breakfast hosted by the BBCBE on Tuesday, in partnership with the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (TEDA), showcased transformative development projects in the city, attracting investors and engaging built environment professionals.

The event held in Centurion provided the business sector with an opportunity to engage the city on its plans to improve the economic environment in Tshwane and to work towards a people-centred urban transformation. Dr Moya stressed that the city is planning on upgrading and repurposing its assets worth billions, many of which are in decay and not used as they should, such as the Pretoria Showgrounds, the Fresh Produce Market, and the Caledonian Stadium.

The City of Tshwane, she said, is not merely another municipality on the South African map. It stands as the Administrative Capital of the Republic, a centre of government, diplomacy, learning, and commerce. “Our economic profile is formidable. Tshwane contributes 25% of Gauteng's GDP and 9% of South Africa’s national output. If Tshwane were a country, our economy would rival that of Iceland, Cyprus, or Senegal,” she said.

The city’s industrial ecosystem includes a thriving automotive manufacturing base, a resilient agricultural economy, world-class universities, and a fast-growing services sector. It is home to over 4.1 million people, determined to see a better tomorrow. But, Dr Moya said, unemployment stands at nearly 34%, with youth unemployment near 60%. An estimated 40% of the residents live below the poverty line.

Good governance alone is insufficient; the city requires transformation that is both inclusive and sustainable. That is why the city has adopted the Tshwane Economic Revitalisation Strategy (TERS), which is the guiding document to achieve 3.9% economic growth and create 80,000 new jobs by 2029. TERS focuses on 10 strategic sectors, which include the student economy. In this regard, Dr Moya said the city is repurposing vacant buildings into student accommodation and turning the inner city into a vibrant, safe, and inclusive urban campus.

She said there is a lack of student accommodation in the city, and many students are homeless. “The automotive sector remains a cornerstone of our industrial base. With nearly 40% of South Africa’s vehicles produced in Rosslyn and the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ), we are expanding our footprint. Phase 2 of TASEZ is under way, and the R500 million K217 road expansion aims to strengthen logistics and manufacturing value chains,” she added in expanding on the city’s plans.

In construction, the city is embracing digital transformation. The automation of land-use, zoning, and building applications is reducing red tape and turnaround times. Meanwhile, social housing and human settlements are high on the city’s agenda. Tshwane absorbs 80,000 new residents annually. To address this growth, it is investing over R700 million in water and sanitation infrastructure across Winterveldt and Pretoria West. These investments are laying the foundation for inclusive housing developments and spatial equity.

Its urban regeneration programme is also gaining momentum, with projects like Schubart Park, which is being transformed into modern, mixed-use developments. Dr Moya said, in fact, over 180 derelict properties have been identified for reclamation. Included in the city’s plans is to extend the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, while the Gautrain expansion is on track. Strategic assets like the Bon Accord Quarry, which supplies essential materials for roads and construction, are also being modernised, while rail revitalisation is being pursued with national partners. Included in the city’s plans is to build new taxi ranks to decongest the Pretoria CBD.