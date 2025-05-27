Ebrahim Rasool: Let us learn from China, avoid unnecessary discussions with United States

Former South Africa's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool who was expelled in March. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

Former South Africa's ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool, who was expelled from Washington DC in March, has saluted President Cyril Ramaphosa and the delegation which travelled and engaged United States President Donald Trump. Rasool told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that representatives of the South African government "performed exceptionally well, given the severe degree of provocation that was evident in the Oval Office meeting". IOL previously reported that Rasool, a seasoned diplomat, was declared persona non grata in March after accusing Trump of promoting white supremacy.

On Tuesday, Rasool told the television news channel that in the Trump era, the world has to contend with an unorthodox form of diplomacy. “I do think we do have three and a half years of this kind diplomacy left. I think we should take the Chinese approach, know what our leverages are. In this case, the president (Ramaphosa) was very aware that critical minerals, would be our leverages, the thriving 600 US companies in South Africa are our leverage, the 20 South African companies employing US citizens in the United States - that would be our leverage," said Rasool. "I think China has taught us, know what your leverages are, act on those leverages, absorb the punishment and stay out of unnecessary discussions with the United States."

On Tuesday, IOL reported that the South African government has confirmed that it will not back down on its International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel, despite concern from some senior ANC officials that Ramaphosa was considering withdrawing the case after the meeting with Trump. The case, which accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, has generated significant international interest and support and has been thrust back into the spotlight after concerns were raised by ANC senior members that Ramaphosa was considering doing a U-turn on government's stance on Israel. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Ramaphosa said the ICJ matter was not discussed in the bilateral meeting but some National Executive Committee (NEC) officials of the ANC remain concerned that Trump may have twisted Ramaphosa’s arm on the matter, especially in relation to trade between the two countries.