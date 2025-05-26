Two Mpumalanga police officers sentenced for attempted murder after high-speed chase

Two police officers were sentenced to prison for attempted murder and assault following a high-speed chase and roadside assault in Mpumalanga.

Two police officers—one currently serving and the other a former member—have been sentenced to prison by the eMalahleni Regional Court for attempted murder and assault related to a high-speed chase incident that occurred in 2020.

Sergeant Louise Venter, 43, and former officer Sergeant Stefaans Breytenbach, 42, were each handed five years' imprisonment for attempted murder and 18 months for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The sentences, imposed on May 22, 2025, carry no option of a fine.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle during a roadblock operation on the N4 near Balmoral on 11 May 2020. The driver reportedly failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit.