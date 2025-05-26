Two Mpumalanga police officers sentenced for attempted murder after high-speed chase
Two police officers were sentenced to prison for attempted murder and assault following a high-speed chase and roadside assault in Mpumalanga.
Two police officers—one currently serving and the other a former member—have been sentenced to prison by the eMalahleni Regional Court for attempted murder and assault related to a high-speed chase incident that occurred in 2020.
Sergeant Louise Venter, 43, and former officer Sergeant Stefaans Breytenbach, 42, were each handed five years' imprisonment for attempted murder and 18 months for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The sentences, imposed on May 22, 2025, carry no option of a fine.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle during a roadblock operation on the N4 near Balmoral on 11 May 2020. The driver reportedly failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit.
“During the pursuit, the officers reportedly fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle until it eventually came to a stop,” said Ndubane.
After the vehicle was halted, the officers allegedly assaulted the driver. A criminal case was opened that same day at the Vosman Police Station, where the officers had been stationed.
The investigation led to charges of attempted murder and assault for both officers.
“The officers were arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were released on bail while the trial proceeded,” said Ndubane.
The court ruled that both individuals are unfit to possess firearms and denied their application for leave to appeal.
Sergeant Breytenbach resigned from SAPS in November 2022 after serving five years, having rejoined the service in 2017.
Reacting to the outcome, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the sentence and emphasized the principle of accountability, stating that no one is above the law, including members of the police service.
