Shailen Singh murder: Govender brothers back in Durban court

The Govender brothers are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Brothers Ferrel, 41, and Darren, 35, are charged with the murder of Shailen Singh.

Singh, a father of one, was gunned down in a parking lot in uMhlanga in December 2024.

The brothers are accused of killing Singh,32, over allegations of a love triangle.

It is alleged that Singh was having an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

Ferrel, the owner of Pro-Secure, a private security company, has been behind bars since he handed himself over to police on January 1, 2025.