Shailen Singh murder: Govender brothers back in Durban court
Govender brothers, Ferrel and his younger brother Darren, are expected back in court on Monday morning.
The Govender brothers are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Brothers Ferrel, 41, and Darren, 35, are charged with the murder of Shailen Singh.
Singh, a father of one, was gunned down in a parking lot in uMhlanga in December 2024.
The brothers are accused of killing Singh,32, over allegations of a love triangle.
It is alleged that Singh was having an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.
Ferrel, the owner of Pro-Secure, a private security company, has been behind bars since he handed himself over to police on January 1, 2025.
The father of three recently lost his bail appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The matter is expected to be adjourned for further investigation in court on Monday.
Darren is out on R200,000 bail.
The State provided explosive testimony from lead investigator, Warrant Officer Bob Pillay.
Pillay told the court that they have prima facie evidence linking the Govender brothers to the crime.
Pillay said that the duo should not be released on bail as they may evade trial and interfere with witnesses.
In addition, Pillay said that CCTV footage placed both the accused at the scene of the crime on the day Shailen was murdered.
The State will allege that Ferrel shot 10 bullets into Singh while he was seated in his Toyota Hilux bakkie
The brothers allegedly had a Nando's meal after the murder.
Singh's father, Pradeep Singh, who has been present at all court proceedings, said they wanted justice for their family.
It is unclear when the matter will be transferred to the High Court for trial.
This is a developing story.
