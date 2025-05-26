SAPS reports significant crime reduction in Western Cape

Western Cape SAPS officials and government representatives reviewing quarterly crime statistics at the Green Point media briefing. Image: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has reported significant reductions in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, sexual offences, assault, and robbery in the fourth and final quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year. At a media briefing held in Green Point on Monday, Lieutenant General (Adv.) TE Patekile, the Provincial Commissioner, was joined by several high-ranking officials, including MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais, CPF Board Chairperson Francina Lukas, and MP Dereleen James, as the latest crime statistics were released. While welcoming the reductions, SAPS noted that the province's work in combating crime is far from over.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, Lieutenant General Patekile acknowledged that while proactive policing efforts and numerous anti-crime initiatives have been implemented across the province, more work remains to be done. The commissioner emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration, calling on government departments and communities alike to continue supporting SAPS efforts. "He emphasised the need for continued collaboration and called on other government departments and community organisations to intensify their support in the fight against crime," said Traut.