SANDF rubbishes claims of troops disarmament for trip via Rwanda as 'false and irresponsible'

The South African National Defence Force has strongly refuted weekend media reports which alleged that SANDF members withdrawing from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are uninformed about their travel logistics, and they will be unarmed as they transit through Rwanda. The City Press article stated that members of the SANDF are stranded in the DRC, not knowing when they will be leaving. The article also alleged that the SANDF members will be bussed through Rwanda, reportedly an ally of the M23 rebels, and they will remain unarmed during the trip - putting the SANDF members in a vulnerable position. Responding to the reportage, SANDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala described the newspaper article published in City Press as “false and misleading”.

"This article must be condemned in the strongest possible terms as nothing but hearsay. The article is not factual but sensationalist, and it appears to be aimed at creating panic and discrediting all involved," said Tshabalala. "We view this irresponsible reporting in a serious light with a potential to compromise the safety of our troops and carefully coordinated withdrawal process. This article must be condemned with the contempt it deserves."

The SANDF on Monday said the facts presented in the news article were not verified. “The author of this story did not verify the facts with the SANDF to confirm the veracity of the misplaced assertion that our members will be disarmed whilst en-route to Tanzania through the territory of Rwanda. “Nor is the author quoting any source by name, except to hide behind the overused 'our sources' phrase. Clearly, there is a serious lack of understanding of how military equipment is transported during international operations.”

In a statement, Tshabalala said, as previously communicated, all movement of the SANDF troops from the DRC, including transit through other partner countries, is conducted in line with the agreement and protocol established between SADC and the countries involved. It is absurd to begin to think otherwise,” he said. Tshabalala reiterated that the SANDF remains committed to the safe return of the troops from the DRC. “We urge the media to exercise greater responsibility when reporting on the withdrawal of our troops especially during active operations to avoid endangering our members,” he said. IOL previously reported that the movement of personnel and logistics began on April 29, 2025, with the departure of the first group from eastern DRC via road through Rwanda to Tanzania.