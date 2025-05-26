PICS: Zimbabwean man arrested in Limpopo while driving Toyota RAV4 stolen in Pretoria

Zimbabwean man, Mhlalisi Moyo, was remanded in custody by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota RAV4. Image: SAPS

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has remanded 43-year-old Zimbabwean national Mhlalisi Moyo in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said Moyo appeared in court on Friday, and his case was postponed to May 29 for formal bail application.

Last week, Mashaba said Moyo was arrested during a joint operation comprising the SAPS anti-smuggling task team, Tshimollo Security and Investigation, Reflex Anti-hijacking Security, and Tracker SA. “The Toyota RAV4 was intercepted at approximately 8 pm (on Wednesday) near Shell Ultra City in Polokwane on the N1 highway,” said Mashaba.

Zimbabwean man, Mhlalisi Moyo, was remanded in custody by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota RAV4. Image: SAPS

The sport utility vehicle was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Tshwane. “The 43-year-old foreign national male was arrested at the scene,” said Mashaba. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. On Friday, IOL reported that the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court remanded 34-year-old Lucky Msizi Tshabangu in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo, while driving a stolen vehicle towards Zimbabwe.

At the time, Mashaba said the case against Tshabangu was postponed to Monday, enabling him to get legal representation. Tshabangu is facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, as well as reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly tried to flee from police. The 34-year-old South African national was arrested at Mokopane last week, and police believe he was travelling to Zimbabwe with the stolen vehicle.

Lucky Msizi Tshabangu, 34, was remanded in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo, while allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Corolla Cross vehicle towards Zimbabwe. Image: SAPS

“In an intelligence-driven operation, police officers intercepted a Toyota Corolla Cross at Mokopane CBD on the R101, which was en route to the Beitbridge port of entry,” said Mashaba. “Investigations revealed that this vehicle had been reported stolen from the Wierdabrug policing area in Tshwane on Friday (16 May 2025).” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has praised the vigilance of all law enforcement units involved.