Man sentenced to life in prison for raping and impregnating 13-year-old foster sister

The High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division, sitting in East London, has sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his 13-year-old foster sister, which resulted in her falling pregnant.

The crimes took place in Ncerha Village near Kidds Beach in November 2023 and again in January 2024.

The victim had been placed in the care of the accused's mother at the tender age of three after being abandoned by her biological mother. Growing up, she viewed the accused as her older brother, living in the same household for most of her life. Unbeknownst to her, the person she trusted would ultimately betray her in the most horrific way.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the abuse came to light in June 2024 when the young girl began experiencing stomach pains. Her foster mother took her to a local clinic.