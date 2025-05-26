Man sentenced to life in prison for raping and impregnating 13-year-old foster sister
A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison by the High Court of South Africa for the rape of his teenage foster sister, which resulted in her pregnancy.
The High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division, sitting in East London, has sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his 13-year-old foster sister, which resulted in her falling pregnant.
The crimes took place in Ncerha Village near Kidds Beach in November 2023 and again in January 2024.
The victim had been placed in the care of the accused's mother at the tender age of three after being abandoned by her biological mother. Growing up, she viewed the accused as her older brother, living in the same household for most of her life. Unbeknownst to her, the person she trusted would ultimately betray her in the most horrific way.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the abuse came to light in June 2024 when the young girl began experiencing stomach pains. Her foster mother took her to a local clinic.
"She was shocked when the nurse told her that the girl was five months pregnant. As she is a chubby person, the foster mother did not notice any change in her body," said Tyali.
When asked who the father was, she responded with a single word, "Ubhuti", a term she used to refer to the accused, the son of her foster mother.
The court heard that on both occasions the accused raped the young girl and gave her R10 each time, warning her not to tell anyone. The teenager later gave birth to a baby boy, who is now six months old. Paternity tests confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the child.
Faced with overwhelming evidence and DNA proof, the accused pleaded guilty. However, the court found that his plea did not warrant leniency.
In delivering judgment, the court agreed with State Advocate Luvuyo Vena's argument that no compelling or substantial circumstances justified a lesser sentence.
Welcoming the outcome, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Barry Madolo commended the coordinated efforts that led to the conviction.
Tyali emphasised the value of the Thuthuzela Care Centres in the fight against sexual violence.
"The fight against the scourge of sexual violence has been aided by the expansion of the TCC footprint across the country, as they provide comprehensive services and support to victims of sexual violence."
