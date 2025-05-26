Man arrested at OR Tambo Airport for sexually grooming stepdaughter jailed

A Free State man who was arrested for sexually grooming his stepdaughter has been jailed for an effective three years.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport as he landed from the United States of America in 2023.

The man was found guilty of grooming his 14-year-old stepdaughter at their family home between 2021 and 2023.

This included making her watch pornographic material at their family home between 2021 and 2023.

According to the police, the victim's mother reported the abuse in 2023.

The man was sentenced in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court recently.

Investigating officer Sergeant Frans Mofokeng said the victim was referred to a psychologist after a noticeable change in her behaviour.

"She later disclosed the abuse, leading to the opening of a criminal case while the suspect was abroad in the United States."