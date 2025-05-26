Life sentence for Eastern Cape man who murdered father and relative while on bail

38-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 15 years for murdering his father and a relative in Thornhill, Eastern Cape.” Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The Regional Court sitting in Whittlesea has sentenced 38-year-old Zuko Sigenu to life imprisonment for the murder of his father and an additional 15 years for the earlier murder of a relative, both crimes committed while under the influence of alcohol and while he was out on bail. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said Sigenu’s violent spree began on September 25, 2021, during a traditional ceremony at his family home. The court heard that he got into a heated, alcohol-fueled altercation with a relative. "Despite efforts by others present to defuse the situation, Sigenu pursued the victim after being separated and fatally stabbed him with a sharp object. The State led evidence from two witnesses and successfully secured a conviction based on a combination of direct and circumstantial evidence," said Tyali.

While out on bail for this offence, Sigenu murdered his father on August 12, 2023. On the night of the second murder, a neighbour testified that Sigenu had been involved in a loud argument with his father, which included desperate pleas from the elderly man, “Zuko, don’t kill me.” Minutes later, he was discovered dead, with over ten stab wounds to his upper body. Regional Court Prosecutor Siphelo Kwehla successfully argued that the evidence left no room for reasonable doubt, and the court found that Sigenu showed no remorse. The judge called the killing of his father “an aggravating circumstance” that demanded the harshest possible punishment. The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Advocate Barry Madolo, commended the prosecution and law enforcement teams for their work in bringing Sigenu to justice.