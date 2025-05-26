Free State man sentenced to life for raping mentally disabled minor

Free State man receives life imprisonment for raping a mentally minor. Image: File

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bothaville Regional Court for the rape of a mentally disabled 15-year-old child, in a case described by the State as a "grave violation" against a vulnerable member of society. The court found him guilty under Section 51(1) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, which prescribes minimum sentences for serious offences. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the incident took place on July 22, 2023, when the victim, a minor with a mental disability, went to play at a neighbour's house, unaware that her day would end in trauma. "The accused instructed the victim to accompany him under the pretext of purchasing electricity. He directed her to jump over the back fence and wait for him at a specific shop nearby," said Senokoatsane.

Despite the victim's concern over their unfamiliar route, Mokeretla insisted she remain quiet, even warning her to act normal when a police vehicle passed by. He eventually led her to a ditch on the outskirts of the township, where he raped her after forcing her to undress. The victim remained silent that evening but bravely confided in a friend at school the next day. "She reported the incident to her friend, who then reported the incident to the principal, and a case was opened. The accused was arrested and charged with rape," said Senokoatsane. During the trial, the prosecution, led by Regional Court Prosecutor Tshegofatso Lebitsa, relied solely on the testimonies of the victim and her friend. The defence's application for discharge under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act was dismissed. Notably, Mokeretla chose not to testify in his own defence.