Dundee police apprehend suspects linked to deadly mass shooting
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of four people at a house in Mzomusha, Dundee
Image: Marshall Security
KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two suspects in connection with the brutal shooting that claimed four lives in the Mzomusha area of Dundee on May 23, 2025.
The suspects, aged 26 and 32, were apprehended in the Dundee CBD on Sunday night, following a swift manhunt triggered by a community tip-off.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the violent incident unfolded when two male victims, aged 31 and 35, were gunned down outside a home.
The attackers then stormed into the house, where they demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman.
A confrontation ensued, during which she was shot multiple times and fatally wounded. A 14-year-old girl was also shot and died at the scene.
“Two victims, a woman who was inside the house and a man who reportedly managed to leave the room after hearing the first gunshot sounds, survived the shooting unscathed,” said Netshiunda.
He confirmed that robbery appeared to be the motive, but investigators were not ruling out the possibility of a drug-related feud.
“The suspects allegedly searched her and took an undisclosed amount of money,” Netshiunda added.
The arrests were made possible after a member of the community came forward with critical information, which was promptly operationalised by police.
The case is now being handled by detectives from the Provincial Organized Crime Unit.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges related to murder and armed robbery.
IOL News