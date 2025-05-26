Dundee police apprehend suspects linked to deadly mass shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of four people at a house in Mzomusha, Dundee

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two suspects in connection with the brutal shooting that claimed four lives in the Mzomusha area of Dundee on May 23, 2025.

The suspects, aged 26 and 32, were apprehended in the Dundee CBD on Sunday night, following a swift manhunt triggered by a community tip-off.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the violent incident unfolded when two male victims, aged 31 and 35, were gunned down outside a home.

The attackers then stormed into the house, where they demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman.