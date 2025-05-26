Colonel Sekgota honoured for transforming Mahwelereng police station into Limpopo's best

SAPS in Limpopo has hosted a prestigious recognition ceremony in Mokopane, to honour Colonel Remmonejesu Samuel Sekgota and his dedicated team which has transformed the Mahwelereng police station into the top-performing police station in the province. Image: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has hosted a prestigious recognition ceremony in Mokopane, to honour Colonel Remmonejesu Samuel Sekgota and his dedicated team for transforming the Mahwelereng police station into the top-performing police station in the province. The Mahwelereng police station also secured the first runner-up position nationally in the station of the year competition.

The glitzy ceremony held at PV Lifestyle in Mokopane brought together key dignitaries and stakeholders including the Mayor of Mogalakwena Municipality, Ngoako Tauyatswala; members of the Magombane Royal House; Limpopo provincial commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe; retired Waterberg district commissioner, Major General Dikeledi Mangena; Mogalakwena traffic chief director, Mathibela Lawraine Kopa. The event was also attended by representatives of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the SA Policing Union (Sapu); the Department of Justice; traffic departments, Department of Correctional Services; provincial SAPS leadership, church representatives, community policing forums and private security.

“Colonel Sekgota, a leader rooted in faith, discipline, humility and unwavering commitment to his members and community, reflected on his journey since January 2023 when the provincial commissioner (Hadebe) appointed him to revitalize the then struggling station,” said Manamela. Addressing the event, Sekgota said his strategic approach focused on two critical pillars: restoring employee morale by aligning officers with their core capabilities and rebuilding community trust through active stakeholder engagement. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. "Since then, the team never looked back, and we formed strong partnerships with the communities we serve. We received first recognition as number one in the district, from there to number one in the province until we made it to the national level and came out on top,” said Sekgota.

Under Sekgota's exemplary leadership, the Mahwelereng police station has achieved exceptional results, with 54.7% reduction in contact crimes, 13.03% decrease in property-related crimes. Mahwelereng police station under the custody of Sekgota has also established a revamped Victim Empowerment Centre, successfully implemented Operation Letjema and other community-focused initiatives, and enhanced its response to cases of gender-based violence and child abuse. In her address, Hadebe described Mahwelereng's journey as a story etched in dedication and collective effort.

“Colonel Sekgota, your exemplary leadership has rekindled hope and set a new standard of excellence for all of us. Your dedication has made an indelible mark on this community and the organization, earning the station an award at the (SAPS) National Excellence Awards ceremony,” said Hadebe. She added that the station's progress was strengthened by collaborative partnerships, emphasising that policing is a shared responsibility.

Hadebe highlighted the victim-friendly facility opened just over a year ago through community donations as embodying “hope, compassion, and our collective commitment to serve victims with dignity and respect”. She said the achievements of Mahwereleng police station is a replica of the provincial performance of SAPS Limpopo, which remains one of the best performing provinces in South Africa.

“I also commend Colonel Sekgota for his consistency, ability to look after resources and allocate them properly,” said Hadebe. In his keynote address, Mayor Tauyatswala praised Lieutenant General Hadebe for her leadership in "choosing the right man for the job”, crediting Colonel Sekgota with bringing peace and stability, drastically reducing crime, and strengthening collaboration with stakeholders including the municipality.

The SAPS in Limpopo said the milestone celebration was made possible through generous sponsorship from Mogalakwena Platinum Mine, IvanPlats Mine, Mogalakwena Municipality, Mahwelereng shopping center, Papanyana Foundation, Ramatla Ohle and Ngwetjana Madumetja security services. Amid the pomp and fanfare, IvanPlats donated reflector jackets to the community policing forum, Young Civilians on Patrol (YCOP) and community safety forums.

