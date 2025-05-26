Attempted murder at funeral: Man shot multiple times in Limpopo

A 30-year-old man was arrested at a funeral at Ga-Molepo, Laastehoop, in the Mankweng policing precinct in Limpopo, for attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man. Image: File

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred during a funeral gathering at Ga-Molepo, Laastehoop, in the Mankweng policing precinct in Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Police received information regarding the shooting incident and responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim had already been transported to a local hospital for medical treatment after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” said Mashaba. During the crime scene investigation, police officers recovered several spent cartridges at the scene. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Mashaba said the firearm used in the shooting was also recovered.

The 30-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder. Police said the motive for the shooting incident remains unknown at this stage, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed concerns over the incident and condemned the use of firearms to resolve disputes, particularly during community gatherings meant for mourning and remembrance.

"We cannot tolerate such senseless acts of violence, especially during times when families and communities come together to pay their last respects to the deceased,” said Hadebe. “We call on community members to find peaceful ways to resolve their differences.” The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In 2022, IOL reported that two young people were killed at Mjindini Trust in Barberton, in Mpumalanga after a fight broke out between alleged gang rivals in the cemetery. At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two young men died when the fight broke out while a group of people were on their way to dig a grave in preparation for a funeral. “According to the information received by the police, about 20 people were heading towards the grave site to dig a grave, as part of the preparation for the funeral which was scheduled to take place today (Saturday) after a bereaved family lost their loved one,” Mohlala said.