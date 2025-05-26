20-year prison sentence for man who fatally shot girlfriend during violent altercation

A 45-year-old man from the North West has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and five years for the attempted murder of his friend. The sentences will run concurrently.

On October 29, 2023, Botman Mphahlele and his partner, Patricia Sabole attended a local event with their male friend Phillemon Kedige.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said the couple had an altercation on their way back from the event.

"The court heard that Mphahlele displayed a violent and uncontrollable behaviour towards his girlfriend," said Gunya. "Physically attacking her and even wanted to put a beer bottle in the private part of his girlfriend. He was reprimanded by his friends in the combi; they were on the way back from the event."