Suspect arrested after hijackers lock driver in truck and sell bread
Police in Tweefontein arrested a suspect on Saturday after a bakery delivery driver was hijacked
Image: File
Police in Mpumalanga arrested a man on Saturday after a bakery delivery driver was hijacked, abducted, and locked in the back of his truck as suspects allegedly sold the bread at nearby shops.
Police said the incident happened at around 5.40am while the driver was offloading bread at a general dealer.
“The driver alleged that he had just stepped out of the truck when he was confronted by two men who had been hiding behind the vehicle. The suspects ordered him back into the truck and locked him inside the cargo area with the bread," police said.
The suspects then reportedly drove the truck to various shops, where they offloaded and sold bread before abandoning the vehicle on the main road in Gemsbokspruit, near a local crèche.
"The driver was reportedly ordered to get out, and both suspects alighted from the truck and tried to board a taxi. They took an amount of R470 from the complainant, his cellphone, and the driver’s license," the police said in a statement.
"The suspects reportedly fled the scene; however, with the help of the community, one of the suspects was swiftly arrested, and the truck was recovered."
The police said the suspect will appear before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court on Monday.
SAPS Acting Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, thanked the community for their assistance in combating crime and urged them not to take the law into their own hands.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
Related Topics: