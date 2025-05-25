Suspect arrested after hijackers lock driver in truck and sell bread

Police in Mpumalanga arrested a man on Saturday after a bakery delivery driver was hijacked, abducted, and locked in the back of his truck as suspects allegedly sold the bread at nearby shops.

Police said the incident happened at around 5.40am while the driver was offloading bread at a general dealer.

“The driver alleged that he had just stepped out of the truck when he was confronted by two men who had been hiding behind the vehicle. The suspects ordered him back into the truck and locked him inside the cargo area with the bread," police said.