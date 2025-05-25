Major drug raids in Garden Route lead to 73 arrests and firearm seizure

Western Cape Police have arrested 73 people on drug-related charges and seized an illegal firearm during weekend operations in the Garden Route District.

Police, in a statement released on Sunday, said the operations aimed to remove firearms and drugs from vulnerable communities began on Friday, and continued until Sunday morning.

"The police arrested eight suspects for dealing in drugs and 65 for possession of drugs. Most of the arrests were effected at the police stations of Knysna, 24, George (11), Oudtshoorn (seven), and Conville (seven). Police confiscated small quantities of mandrax, tik, and dagga," the police said