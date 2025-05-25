Major drug raids in Garden Route lead to 73 arrests and firearm seizure
Western Cape Police have arrested 73 people on drug-related charges and seized an illegal firearm during weekend operations in the Garden Route District.
Image: File
Police, in a statement released on Sunday, said the operations aimed to remove firearms and drugs from vulnerable communities began on Friday, and continued until Sunday morning.
"The police arrested eight suspects for dealing in drugs and 65 for possession of drugs. Most of the arrests were effected at the police stations of Knysna, 24, George (11), Oudtshoorn (seven), and Conville (seven). Police confiscated small quantities of mandrax, tik, and dagga," the police said
Image: SAPS
The police also revealed that a key bust occurred on Friday when George Public Order Police, members "armed with search warrants, embarked on several intelligence-driven operations aimed at five houses known as drug outlets in Knysna".
"On Friday, May 23, George Public Order Police members armed with search warrants embarked on several intelligence-driven operations aimed at five houses known as drug outlets in Knysna. The vigilance of the members led to the arrest three women and two men aged between 25 and 42 on charges of dealing in drugs. Small quantities of tik and mandrax tablets were confiscated during these arrests".
Image: Saps
In a separate incident on Saturday, May 24, at around 8.30pm, Knysna police said they also responded to a complaint in Bloemfontein near White Location. While attending to the scene, officers heard the sound of a firearm being cocked.
"They immediately went to investigate, and while approaching, a man dropped an item. A search ensued, leading to the discovery of a pistol. The man was unable to account for his possession thereof and was subsequently arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of firearm."
