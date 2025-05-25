Elderly woman, 69, stabbed to death in Eastern Cape home
An elderly woman fatally stabbed in her home in Maliwa Location, Eastern Cape.
A 69-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her homestead in Maliwa Location, Manzana Administrative Area (eMaxesibeni), Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
Police said they were called to the scene around 7am on Saturday morning.
Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that upon arrival, officers found the body of a woman lying in her bedroom.
“She sustained several stab wounds in the upper body,” Nkohli said.
The motive is unknown at this stage.
However, Nkohli said it is believed the deceased was alone at the time of the incident.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects.
“Police are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigating team to contact a team leader on 082-319-8156. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station,” Nkohli said.
Two weeks ago, IOL News reported that two elderly sisters aged 75 and 85 years old were shot and killed at their home in Upper Ncera outside Alice in the Eastern Cape.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Siphokazi Mawisa, said the women were shot in the early hours of Tuesday.
"According to the reports, the duo was sleeping in a four cornered house when unknown suspects forcefully entered the house and fatally shot them. On arrival, police found their bodies with gunshot wounds on their upper bodies, and they both died on the scene," said Mawisa.
The horrific crime has ignited a call to action amongst law enforcement.
Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has urged the investigating team to work diligently to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.
"Violence against women, children and elderly people is unacceptable and the South African Police Service is committed to protect the vulnerable in society against the increase of gender-based violence," said Major General Kupiso.
