Elderly woman, 69, stabbed to death in Eastern Cape home

An elderly woman fatally stabbed in her home in Maliwa Location, Eastern Cape. Image: Leon Knipe

A 69-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her homestead in Maliwa Location, Manzana Administrative Area (eMaxesibeni), Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. Police said they were called to the scene around 7am on Saturday morning. Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that upon arrival, officers found the body of a woman lying in her bedroom. “She sustained several stab wounds in the upper body,” Nkohli said.

The motive is unknown at this stage. However, Nkohli said it is believed the deceased was alone at the time of the incident. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects. “Police are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigating team to contact a team leader on 082-319-8156. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station,” Nkohli said.