Man arrested in Germiston for issuing threats against President Ramaphosa and Cape Town mayor

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Germiston, Gauteng, for allegedly making threats against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Chief Executive Officer of a Cape Town-based company. The arrest was made by the Crime Against The State (CATS) unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), as part of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Gauteng. Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo confirmed the arrest was made on Friday, May 23, 2025, following a case reported earlier this month. “On Monday, May 12, 2025, a complainant, who is the Chief Executive Officer of a Cape Town-based company, allegedly received a voice message from the suspect, in which threats were made against the President of South Africa,” she said.

Mbambo said the suspect is also alleged to have sent multiple threatening messages targeting the complainant, her family, and Hill-Lewis. She said the matter was reported to the Cape Town-based Hawks’ CATS team, which conducted a swift investigation resulting in the suspect’s apprehension in Gauteng. “The suspect is currently being transported to Cape Town and is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 26, 2025, where he will face a charge of intimidation,” Mbambo said. She added that investigations were ongoing.

In a separate incident, IOL News reported three weeks ago that the death threats levelled against Knysna Mayor Thando Matika in a voice note circulated in a WhatsApp group could be linked to the upcoming by-election in ward 8, following the resignation of former mayor, Aubrey Tsengwa. This is according to the African National Congress (ANC) Victor Molosi Region in Knysna, as police confirmed they have since launched an investigation into a case of intimidation. "The matter is investigated by our Provincial Detectives Serious and Violent Crime Investigations who have already identified a suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, the docket will be submitted to the Senior Public Prosecutor to decide whether prosecution will be instituted or not. No one has been arrested yet," said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie. According to the ANC Youth League in the Victor Molosi Region, “disturbing” voice notes had been circulating where a “rogue individual” makes death threats against Matika's life. “We are aware of organised attempts by a few to destabilise Knysna. These malicious efforts aim to undermine the progress and harmony achieved by the diligent work of the Mayor and his mayoral committee, which includes dedicated leaders of the ANCYL like Deputy Regional Convener Kay Andrews," it said. "We call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate these attempts and hold accountable those who seek to disrupt the peace and prosperity of Knysna. We take these threats with the utmost seriousness," the party said. “Notably, in recent years, a Councillor was gunned down in front of his house in Knysna. These threats must not be taken lightly. We must learn to tolerate each other even at the height of disagreements. The criminal making these threats must be arrested and should expose the others he is referring to in the circulating voice notes.”