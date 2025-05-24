Major Bruma raid: 35 arrests and R20 million in counterfeit goods seized

Police in Johannesburg have seized counterfeit goods worth over R20 million and arrested 35 people Image: Supplied

Gauteng police arrested 35 people and seized counterfeit goods worth over R20 million during a major operation in Bruma, east of Johannesburg. According to police, they acted on intelligence which led to the execution of search and seizure warrants under the Customs and Excise Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act. The operation was part of a coordinated effort involving several law enforcement and regulatory agencies, aimed at cracking down on the illegal trade of fake goods.

They acted on intelligence which led to the execution of search and seizure warrants under the Customs and Excise Act Image: Supplied

"Led by the SAPS National Counterfeit Goods Unit, the operation included support from the Gauteng Provincial Counterfeit Goods Unit, Crime Intelligence, Public Order Policing (POP), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the Department of Home Affairs, SARS Customs, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), brand protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens, and private security companies. "The operation resulted in the arrest of 35 individuals. One suspect was arrested for contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act while 34 foreign nationals were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act," the police said

Police in Johannesburg have seized counterfeit Image: Supplied