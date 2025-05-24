Hawks arrest man after kidnapping of R300,000 RAF payout recipient

The Hawks have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection to a kidnapping case after a Tsolo man was lured by suspects posing as doctors and held captive for his R300,000 RAF payout.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping of a man who received a R300,000 Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.

The incident took place in Tsolo, on November 3, 2023, according to Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba.

Fumba said the victim was approached by two unidentified men in Tsolo, who allegedly posed as RAF-affiliated doctors offering medical assistance.

“Under this false pretense, the victim was reportedly kidnapped and transported over 800 kilometers to Klerksdorp in the North West province,” Fumba said.

“While held against his will, the victim’s bank account was allegedly drained, with funds transferred to accounts linked to the suspects.”