Hawks arrest man after kidnapping of R300,000 RAF payout recipient
The Hawks have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection to a kidnapping case after a Tsolo man was lured by suspects posing as doctors and held captive for his R300,000 RAF payout.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping of a man who received a R300,000 Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.
The incident took place in Tsolo, on November 3, 2023, according to Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba.
Fumba said the victim was approached by two unidentified men in Tsolo, who allegedly posed as RAF-affiliated doctors offering medical assistance.
“Under this false pretense, the victim was reportedly kidnapped and transported over 800 kilometers to Klerksdorp in the North West province,” Fumba said.
“While held against his will, the victim’s bank account was allegedly drained, with funds transferred to accounts linked to the suspects.”
Fumba said the victim was later located and safely reunited with his family.
He said a breakthrough came when the Hawks’ Eastern Cape-based Kidnapping Task Team, working with their North West counterparts, tracked one of the suspects to Klerksdorp.
“The 25-year-old was apprehended and is currently being transported to the Eastern Cape, where he is expected to appear before the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 26, 2025,” Fumba said.
Meanwhile the provincial head of Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the team for their dedication and inter-provincial collaboration.
"This arrest marks the beginning of a wider crackdown, with more arrests expected as investigations unfold,” Ngwenya said.
IOL News