Four dead, including teen girl, in Dundee shooting

KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt after mass shooting in Dundee where four people, including a teenager, were killed.

Four people, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot and killed in the Mzomusha area of Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal during a suspected armed robbery on Friday night.

Police confirmed that two men, aged 31 and 35, were outside the house when two suspects arrived and opened fire at them, killing them instantly.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects then entered the house, where there were three people.

“It is further reported that the suspects demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman,” he said.