Four dead, including teen girl, in Dundee shooting
KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt after mass shooting in Dundee where four people, including a teenager, were killed.
Image: File/ Leon Knipe
Four people, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot and killed in the Mzomusha area of Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal during a suspected armed robbery on Friday night.
Police confirmed that two men, aged 31 and 35, were outside the house when two suspects arrived and opened fire at them, killing them instantly.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects then entered the house, where there were three people.
“It is further reported that the suspects demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman,” he said.
Netshiunda said a scuffle reportedly broke out between one suspect and the woman, during which she was shot multiple times.
He added that the suspects allegedly searched her and took an undisclosed amount of money.
“A 14-year-old girl was also shot multiple times and died at the scene.”
Netshiunda said other two victims, another woman who was inside the house and a man who reportedly left the room after hearing the first gunshot sounds, survived the shooting unscathed.
He said the motive of the killings is suspected to be robbery, though a drugs related feud cannot be ruled out.
Police have launched a manhunt for the two suspects believed to be linked to the shooting.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” he says.
IOL News