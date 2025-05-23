Woman accused of posing as new mom to kidnap two newborns from Gqeberha Hospital

A 26-year-old woman appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing two counts of kidnapping after allegedly kidnapping two newborn babies from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sinovuyo Rabula is accused of pretending to suffer from abdominal pain to gain access to the hospital's maternity ward. Once inside, she allegedly posed as a new mother and took the infants without authorisation.

Both babies were found unharmed and safely recovered the following day. Rabula was arrested and remains in custody. She is due back in court on May 30 for a formal bail application.