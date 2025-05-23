Woman accused of posing as new mom to kidnap two newborns from Gqeberha Hospital
New Brighton Magistrate's Court hears case of woman accused of kidnapping two infants.
Image: Pexels
A 26-year-old woman appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing two counts of kidnapping after allegedly kidnapping two newborn babies from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sinovuyo Rabula is accused of pretending to suffer from abdominal pain to gain access to the hospital's maternity ward. Once inside, she allegedly posed as a new mother and took the infants without authorisation.
Both babies were found unharmed and safely recovered the following day. Rabula was arrested and remains in custody. She is due back in court on May 30 for a formal bail application.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the charges, stating: "The accused allegedly misled hospital staff to gain entry into the maternity section, where she unlawfully removed two newborns. The swift recovery of the infants and the arrest of the suspect reflect the effective cooperation between law enforcement and health officials."
In a further development, police confirmed that a second woman, aged 25, was also arrested in connection with the case. An observant police officer allegedly noticed the two women with infants while leaving the hospital premises. Suspicious of their behaviour, the officer stopped and questioned them.
"After further questioning and verification, the officer was able to confirm that the babies were indeed the two who had been reported missing the previous night," said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg. "Their quick thinking and immediate action were critical in bringing this case to a swift resolution."
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: