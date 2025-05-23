Young women languish behind bars for possession of Toyota Hilux stolen in Pretoria

Police in Limpopo said Lerato Pertunia Mosoge, aged 20, and Makhanani Mmolawa, aged 19, have appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. Image: SAPS/IOL

Two young women, aged 19 and 20, have appeared in court facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Hilux GD-6. Earlier this week, IOL reported that provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the vehicle was intended to be driven across the Beitbridge port of entry into the neighbouring Zimbabwe on Sunday.

“In a coordinated anti-smuggling operation involving SAPS Anti-Smuggling Team, Tshimollo Security and Investigation, and Reflex Anti-Hijacking Security, the officers intercepted a Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab on the R101 near Polokwane weighbridge,” said Mashaba after the arrest. “During the stop, one male suspect fled into nearby bushes, while two female suspects attempted to escape but were apprehended after a foot chase,” said Mashaba. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

In an update, Mashaba said Lerato Pertunia Mosoge, aged 20, and Makhanani Mmolawa, aged 19, have appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Following the court appearance, the two women were remanded in custody for profiling, and the case was postponed to Tuesday next week. Preliminary police investigations have so far revealed that the Toyota Hilux GD-6 was stolen on Friday, 16 May 2025, around Garsfontein in Pretoria East.