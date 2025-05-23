Two men sentenced to life for the murder of Ethiopian shopkeeper in Eastern Cape

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bhisho High Court for the murder of an Ethiopian shopkeeper in Middledrift. Image: UNSPLASH FREE DOWNLOADS

The High Court in Bhisho has handed down life sentences to two Eastern Cape men convicted of the cold-blooded murder of an Ethiopian shopkeeper during a robbery in March. Siyavuya “Luckiest” Thisani, 32, and Aphelele “Blee” Ntsinga,28, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, eight years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and three five-year sentences for possession of ammunition. The court ordered the additional sentences to run concurrently with the life term. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyalithe said the crime occurred on the morning of March 14, 2023, in the Njwaxa area of Middledrift, when the pair approached the victim, who knew them personally, at his Heleluya spaza shop and asked for cigarettes on credit.

When the shopkeeper declined, they returned minutes later armed with a firearm, demanding money and cigarettes. “The retailer refused to hand over the items. Ntsinga then shot him, and along with his accomplice, made off with money, airtime vouchers and cartons of cigarettes. The shopkeeper was rushed to the Victoria Hospital, where he died," the NPA said. The attack was witnessed by the shop assistant, who had gone to school with Thisani, and by two nearby clinic workers who saw the suspects fleeing the scene with the stolen goods. During the trial, both accused pleaded not guilty. Thisani claimed he was coerced by his friend and feared for his life, while Ntsinga denied ever being present at the scene.