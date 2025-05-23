Trouble mounts for doctor accused of attempted rape on pregnant patient

The Limpopo Department of Health will be pursuing disciplinary action against a medical doctor who allegedly attempted to rape a pregnant patient at George Masebe Hospital. Image: File

The Limpopo Department of Health has resolved to prefer charges of misconduct, and will be pursuing disciplinary action against a medical doctor who allegedly attempted to rape a pregnant patient at George Masebe Hospital. The provincial health department’s action is guided by outcomes of a “thorough” internal investigation, according to spokesperson, Kapudi Moagi.

“A duly constituted disciplinary panel has been established, and proceedings are underway,” said Moagi. He said the department takes allegations of sexual misconduct within healthcare facilities “with the utmost seriousness”. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. IOL reported earlier this month that the alarming incident reportedly occurred on a Sunday, in a sonar room during an abdominal ultrasound process, which was required as part of the patient’s ongoing observation relating to her pregnancy.

“Upon receiving the complaint, immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected patient, while initiating a formal investigative process in line with public service prescripts,” said Moagi. Meanwhile, Limpopo Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego has welcomed disciplinary procedures initiated against the accused doctor. “While we uphold the principle of innocence until proven guilty, we wish to reiterate our zero-tolerance stance on any form of abuse or misconduct within our facilities.