Serial rapist gets 85 years jail time for reign of terror across North West

Justice served: Serial rapist Mziwoxolo Zozi sentenced to 85 years in prison.
The Rustenburg Regional Court has handed down an 85 year jail sentence to a North West serial rapist.
Mziwoxolo Zozi, 43, was convicted on seven counts of rape and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
His conviction stems from a series of sexual assaults committed between April 2018 and July 2022 in various areas, including Rustenburg, Phokeng, Mooinooi, and Marikana. His victims ranged in age from 17 to 34.
Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said that in one of the earliest attacks, reported on April 15, 2018, a 23-year-old woman was raped in her home in Skierlik village, Marikana.
"The victim was sleeping when Zozi broke into her house, threatened her with a firearm, and assaulted her."
Another case occurred on March 26, 2022, in Freedom Park, outside Phokeng, where a 17-year-old girl was attacked in her sleep. Zozi removed her blankets, pointed a firearm at her, and raped her.
A thorough police investigation ultimately identified Zozi as a suspect. He was traced to Marikana and arrested on November 29, 2022. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
"There are currently five more pending rape cases against the accused in the Rustenburg Regional Court. Furthermore, Zozi was linked to cases in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, and Gauteng Provinces," added Myburgh.
The court ruled that some of Zozi's sentences would run concurrently, meaning he will effectively serve 50 years behind bars.
The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm by Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).
Law enforcement officials have praised the efforts of the investigative team and prosecuting authorities, particularly Sergeant Obakeng Rasego of the Rustenburg FCS Unit and Advocate Thebe Nong, for securing the convictions. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to bringing perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) to justice.
