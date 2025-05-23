Serial rapist gets 85 years jail time for reign of terror across North West

The Rustenburg Regional Court has handed down an 85 year jail sentence to a North West serial rapist.

Mziwoxolo Zozi, 43, was convicted on seven counts of rape and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

His conviction stems from a series of sexual assaults committed between April 2018 and July 2022 in various areas, including Rustenburg, Phokeng, Mooinooi, and Marikana. His victims ranged in age from 17 to 34.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said that in one of the earliest attacks, reported on April 15, 2018, a 23-year-old woman was raped in her home in Skierlik village, Marikana.

"The victim was sleeping when Zozi broke into her house, threatened her with a firearm, and assaulted her."