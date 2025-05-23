Sentencing proceedings for Joshlin Smith kidnapping case set to begin next week
Joshlin Smith disappeared without a trace on February 19, 2024.
Image: File
The trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking Joshlin Smith appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith briefly appeared before Judge Nathan Erasmus days before they are expected to hear their fate.
The trio, who were being detained at Pollsmoor Prison, were told they would be transported closer to Saldanha Bay, where the proceedings would take place at the White City Multipurpose Hall.
Judge Erasmus ordered that Boeta and van Rhyn be transported back to Malmesbury Prison, where they had been held for the duration of the trial.
Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were convicted of human trafficking and kidnapping.
Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL
Kelly will be moved to Saldanha.
This is to avoid time constraints and bring the accused closer to the venue, the Western Cape High Court.
The accused were found guilty on May 2.
The case will commence on Tuesday, May 27, where sentencing arguments will be expected to take place.
The session will be held over two days.
During this time, legal counsel must explain to the judge why the convicted human traffickers should or should not get the maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
The State is expected to call witnesses in aggravation of sentencing.
Before postponing the matter in court, Judge Erasmus also expressed his displeasure at proceedings starting late on Friday morning.
He wanted to know what happened at Pollsmoor Prison and called one of the court orderlies to explain.
It seems this explanation did not suffice. Judge Erasmus explained that his registrar will be writing a letter to the commissioner of correctional services, and he expects a response by Monday.
“I will determine what happened because this has become a norm in the lower courts, where people arrive late. It is unacceptable,” he said.
While the case is days away from concluding, the now seven-year-old Joshlin Smith, who disappeared on February 19, 2024, remains missing.
IOL
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: