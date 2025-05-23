Sentencing proceedings for Joshlin Smith kidnapping case set to begin next week

Joshlin Smith disappeared without a trace on February 19, 2024. Image: File

The trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking Joshlin Smith appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith briefly appeared before Judge Nathan Erasmus days before they are expected to hear their fate. The trio, who were being detained at Pollsmoor Prison, were told they would be transported closer to Saldanha Bay, where the proceedings would take place at the White City Multipurpose Hall. Judge Erasmus ordered that Boeta and van Rhyn be transported back to Malmesbury Prison, where they had been held for the duration of the trial.

Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were convicted of human trafficking and kidnapping. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

Kelly will be moved to Saldanha. This is to avoid time constraints and bring the accused closer to the venue, the Western Cape High Court. The accused were found guilty on May 2. The case will commence on Tuesday, May 27, where sentencing arguments will be expected to take place. The session will be held over two days. During this time, legal counsel must explain to the judge why the convicted human traffickers should or should not get the maximum punishment of life imprisonment.