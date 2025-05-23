SA Crime Stats: Murder down, sexual offences up as police target gangs, guns and GBV

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu delivered the fourth quarter crime statistics on Friday. Image: GCIS

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has declared that the fight against violent crime in South Africa is intensifying, as quarterly statistics reveal both encouraging declines in key crime categories and troubling spikes in others. Presenting the fourth quarter crime figures for the 2024/25 financial year on Friday, Mchunu said while progress is evident, critical challenges remain - particularly in curbing sexual offences and commercial crime. The annual crime statistics will be released in September. “As the Ministry of Police under the 7th Administration, we have clearly outlined our policing priorities, these include: reducing the murder rate, reducing illegal firearms and tightening controls over legal firearms, fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBV+F), dismantling organised crime, including drug trafficking syndicates, cash-in-transit heists, extortion, and kidnappings, tackling gang violence and combating corruption — both within the SAPS and across the country. Taxi violence is also receiving our attention, as we work together with the Minister of Transport,” Mchunu said.

The Police Minister highlighted the conversations and concerns about claims of genocide in South Africa. “It is claimed that there is 'white genocide' in South Africa, and as evidence, a lot of material has been put into circulation, including in the White House, in the USA. These materials include pictures of crosses along a particular road, to name a few.” “We have respect for the USA as a country, we have respect for the people in that country and for President Trump, but we have no respect for this genocide story at all. It is unfounded,” Mchunu said. He explained that there is no denial that levels of crime in South Africa are high, which is of concern, but crime cuts across all divides and said his ministry was currently intensifying the fight against crime and criminals. Mchunu said there has been a decline in various categories of crime and that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is adjusting its methods of fighting crime and adapting to the new trends and threats out there. “We are seeing significant decreases in most crime categories when compared to the same period in the preceding financial year. During this quarter, sexual offences, including rape and contact sexual offences, along with commercial crime, have shown increases. These are deeply concerning trends that demand renewed focus and urgent intervention,” Mchunu said.

Murder Stats All provinces except the Northern Cape recorded a decrease in murder, despite only contributing 2% to the national murder statistics. The four high-crime provinces—Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape - contributed the bulk of murder incidents nationally. Among the top 30 police stations for murder, 13 stations registered lower counts, and two stations recorded no change. Mchunu also stated that 22 police officers were lost during this period, six on duty and 16 off duty, 10 of whom were stationed in Gauteng. “This is not just a loss to the SAPS but to the entire nation. Let me be clear: an attack on a police officer is an attack on the state, and those responsible will face the full might of the law,” he said. Farm attacks In the fourth quarter, six attacks on rural communities were recorded as follows: Farm owners - 2 Farm dwellers - 1 Farm employees - 2 Farm manager - 1 “In principle, we do not categorise people by race, but in the context of claims of ‘genocide of White people’, we need to unpack the killings in this category. The two farm owners who were murdered during the fourth quarter were African and not White. Further to that, the two farm employees and one farm manager were also African – it is the one farm dweller who was White,” Mchunu reiterated. A total of 178,757 suspects were arrested in this period under review.

Rape In respect of sexual offences, rape increased. Gauteng and KZN contribute 19.1% and 19.9% respectively to the national total. In the fourth quarter, decreases in rape statistics were recorded in Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, and the Western Cape. “To this end, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) has launched a 90-day gender-based violence and femicide (GBV&F) blitz, which began on May 12025. This includes the revival of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBV&F, tasked with coordinating government interventions, resolving systemic bottlenecks, and ensuring measurable progress. NatJoints is leading the coordination of frontline safety and protection efforts,” Mchunu said. Operation Shanela In the fourth quarter, 4,023 cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were registered - a 2.7% increase compared to the same period last year. A total of 16,049 firearms were destroyed by the SAPS in February this year. In addition, Operation Shanela continues to deliver results. 1,641 illegal firearms and 24,288 rounds of ammunition were seized during this reporting period. Commercial Crimes, Hawks successes Commercial crime increased by 1,581 counts in the fourth quarter, representing a 4.7% increase. Gauteng -12,074 and the Western Cape - 7,244 recorded the highest numbers. A total of 656 suspects appeared in court during this quarter: 364 from Serious Organised Crime, 220 from Serious Commercial Crime, and 72 from Serious Corruption.