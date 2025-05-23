R1 billion tender fraud charges against Malusi Booi and nine co-accused provisionally withdrawn
Malusi Booi appears in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers
The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court provisionally withdrew charges related to a staggering R1 billion housing tender fraud case against former City of Cape Town human settlements Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), Malusi Booi, and nine co-accused.
The decision comes alongside the withdrawal of charges against Ralph Stanfield, the alleged leader of the notorious 28s gang, and his wife, Nicole Stanfield.
The scandal escalated during Booi’s term in office, as accusations emerged that he, along with the Stanfields, had manipulated housing tenders to benefit companies under their influence. The allegations suggested a web of corruption aimed at misappropriating public funds intended for housing development.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, explained that the charges were provisionally withdrawn because there was new evidence which has been discovered.
"Police discovered new evidence during their investigation, and it is apposite at this stage to provisionally withdraw the 16 commercial charges against the accused pending the finalisation of the investigation stemming from the newfound evidence. The State will reinstate the charges once the investigation has been finalised," he said.
Booi was arrested alongside Suraya Manual, Abdul Kader Davids, Mohammed Amod, Brenda and Randall Mullins, Thuli Imgib, his ex-wife Nomvuyo Mnyaka, ex-girlfriend Lorna Ndoda, and former colleague Siphokazi September.
He was released on R250,000 bail in September 2024.
Speaking outside court, Booi said he was relieved that the charges have been withdrawn because he knows that he's innocent.
"I want to thank my 84-year-old mother, family for their unwavering support and my friends who believed in my innocence from day one...I appreciate the support they have given me throughout," he said.
