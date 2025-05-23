R1 billion tender fraud charges against Malusi Booi and nine co-accused provisionally withdrawn

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court provisionally withdrew charges related to a staggering R1 billion housing tender fraud case against former City of Cape Town human settlements Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), Malusi Booi, and nine co-accused.

The decision comes alongside the withdrawal of charges against Ralph Stanfield, the alleged leader of the notorious 28s gang, and his wife, Nicole Stanfield.

The scandal escalated during Booi’s term in office, as accusations emerged that he, along with the Stanfields, had manipulated housing tenders to benefit companies under their influence. The allegations suggested a web of corruption aimed at misappropriating public funds intended for housing development.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, explained that the charges were provisionally withdrawn because there was new evidence which has been discovered.

"Police discovered new evidence during their investigation, and it is apposite at this stage to provisionally withdraw the 16 commercial charges against the accused pending the finalisation of the investigation stemming from the newfound evidence. The State will reinstate the charges once the investigation has been finalised," he said.