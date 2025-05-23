Northern Cape man faces 20 years in prison for sister's repeated rape
The 33-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment by the Garies Regional Court for raping his sister over a four-year period.
Image: Pexels
The Garies Regional Court has sentenced a 33-year-old man from Kharkams, Northern Cape, to 20 years of direct imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to repeatedly raping his biological sister over four years.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the abuse began in October 2020 when the accused, under the influence of the drug Tik, raped the victim after their mother and uncle, both intoxicated, left them alone at home.
The victim was 19 years old at the time. The court heard that the assaults continued for years and took place inside the family home, a space that should have been a sanctuary.
"A few days later, on June 5, 2024, the accused attempted to force himself on her again in front of their mother and uncle. When the complainant refused, the accused attacked both family members and threatened to kill their mother if she continued to resist," said Senokoatsane.
The victim fled the house in fear and turned to her aunt, a community worker, for help. The aunt assisted in reporting the matter to the police. The accused was arrested on June 22 2024 and remained in custody throughout the trial.
During court proceedings, the accused admitted to the repeated sexual assaults. The case was finalised through a plea and sentence agreement, led by Regional Court Prosecutor Basil Kock, following thorough consultations with the victim and key witnesses.
“The court found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and accordingly sentenced the accused to 20 years of direct imprisonment,” said Senokoatsane.
The NPA has welcomed the outcome.
“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to combating gender-based violence by ensuring perpetrators are held accountable and removed from society,” said Senokoatsane.
“The NPA extends its sincere appreciation to the South African Police Service, particularly Constable Nqabisa Sishuba, whose diligent investigation was instrumental in securing this conviction.”
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: