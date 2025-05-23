Northern Cape man faces 20 years in prison for sister's repeated rape

The 33-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment by the Garies Regional Court for raping his sister over a four-year period.

The Garies Regional Court has sentenced a 33-year-old man from Kharkams, Northern Cape, to 20 years of direct imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to repeatedly raping his biological sister over four years.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the abuse began in October 2020 when the accused, under the influence of the drug Tik, raped the victim after their mother and uncle, both intoxicated, left them alone at home.

The victim was 19 years old at the time. The court heard that the assaults continued for years and took place inside the family home, a space that should have been a sanctuary.

"A few days later, on June 5, 2024, the accused attempted to force himself on her again in front of their mother and uncle. When the complainant refused, the accused attacked both family members and threatened to kill their mother if she continued to resist," said Senokoatsane.