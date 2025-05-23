Man sentenced to 10 years for stealing R1.6 million aviation safety equipment from South African Airways
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a critical aviation safety component worth over R1.6 million from South African Airways, raising serious concerns about aviation security and the integrity of public resources
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a critical aviation safety component valued at more than R1.6 million from South African Airways (SAA) at OR Tambo International Airport.
The Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Thursday handed down the sentence to Emmanuel Mdakane after convicting him of theft on 16 May 2025. The court found that, between January and February 2018, Mdakane stole a Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) processor — a vital part of aircraft safety systems designed to prevent mid-air collisions.
The processor was never recovered.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mdakane sold the stolen equipment to a complainant for R340,000 but refunded only R40,000 after collecting the money.
“Junior State Advocate Siyabonga Futshana presented compelling evidence that exposed the accused’s deceitful actions. The court ultimately rejected the accused’s version of events, deeming it unreasonable,” Mjonondwane said.
The investigation, led by Sergeant Mphephu Mabogo, uncovered the financial trail and fraudulent sale of the component. The TCAS processor is crucial to aircraft safety, and its theft raised serious concerns regarding aviation security.
Welcoming the outcome, the NPA said the sentence reinforces the justice system’s stance on economic crime.
“This outcome underscores the justice system’s resolve to tackle serious economic crimes and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable,” Mjonondwane added.
“This case serves as a clear message that financial crimes will not be tolerated and that those found guilty will face the full might of the law.”
The NPA commended the prosecution and police for their coordinated efforts in securing the conviction, stating that the successful prosecution demonstrates their ongoing commitment to protecting public resources and upholding the rule of law.
