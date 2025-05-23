Man sentenced to 10 years for stealing R1.6 million aviation safety equipment from South African Airways

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a critical aviation safety component worth over R1.6 million from South African Airways, raising serious concerns about aviation security and the integrity of public resources

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a critical aviation safety component valued at more than R1.6 million from South African Airways (SAA) at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Thursday handed down the sentence to Emmanuel Mdakane after convicting him of theft on 16 May 2025. The court found that, between January and February 2018, Mdakane stole a Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) processor — a vital part of aircraft safety systems designed to prevent mid-air collisions.

The processor was never recovered.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mdakane sold the stolen equipment to a complainant for R340,000 but refunded only R40,000 after collecting the money.