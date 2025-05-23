Life sentences for two men in the tragic kidnapping and murder of Chanlall Dwarika

Three men faced an array of charges after kidnapping and murdering elderly Chanlall Dwarika, who lived in Verulam, where he was making renovations to his property. Image: File

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 20 years for the kidnapping, robbery, and murder of a 61-year-old man in May 2023. Thobani Mhlongo and Kwanele Makhaye were sentenced in the Durban High Court this week following the heinous murder which occurred in the Seacow Lake area.

Their co-accused - Siyabonga Freeman Mahaye - was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for the kidnapping and robbery. The trio faced an array of charges after kidnapping and murdering elderly Chanlall Dwarika, who lived in Verulam, where he was making renovations to his property.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Dwarika was in the process of renovating this property to sell it to a certain Pastor Miya. “However, the renovations were being hampered as materials for the renovations kept going missing. Then, at some point in 2022, Miya suggested to Dwarika that he allow Mahaye, Mhlongo, and Makhaye to live on the property. This was on condition that they kept the material safe, and they assisted with the renovation. It was agreed that the men would not pay rent to live on the property, and they would get paid for the renovations. They would also receive some spending money on a casual basis.

“Despite the three men living there, the building materials still went missing, and on 26 May 2023, Dwarika went to the property and ejected the men. Then, on 28 May 2023, Dwarika returned to the property in his motor vehicle to finish up some repairs and to install a security gate. While there, he was accosted by the three and forced into his motor vehicle, which they drove off,” said Ramkisson-Kara. According to details which emerged in court, Dwarika was forced to hand over his ATM PIN as well as his bank cards.

The men made several withdrawals and effected some payments using the cards. At some point, Mahaye left his co-accused, taking the bank cards. Mhlongo and Makhaye kept Dwarika at knife-point, driving him to the Inanda area where they forced him into the bushes and murdered him. They disposed of his motor vehicle by setting it alight before fleeing the scene. Dwarika’s body was found about a week later.

Ramkisson-Kara said: “In court, Advocate Krishen Shah led the testimonies of several witnesses, including police officials, family members of the deceased, and even a witness who had seen the deceased being pushed into his car. Cellphone data analysis and records of the bank card transactions also formed part of the State’s case.” In aggravation of sentence, Shah handed in Victim Impact Statements (VIS) compiled by the wife and daughter of the deceased.