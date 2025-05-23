Court appearance for man accused of raping girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter
The victim is only seven years old
A Limpopo man appeared in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter.
The court heard on January 26, 2025, at about 10pm, in Kaoletse Village in the Witpoot policing area near Lephalale in the Waterberg District.
According to police reports, the 25-year-old suspect, the child’s mother, and a relative left the child and her siblings at the relative's house while they went to a local tavern.
It is alleged that the suspect left the two women at the tavern without being noticed and forcibly entered the house where the children were left alone. He then proceeded to rape the seven-year-old victim. Upon the relative's return, she found the child awake and sitting in the dark, at which point the child disclosed what had transpired.
The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, confirmed the incident and explained how police tracked down the suspect.
“A case was opened, but the suspect had already fled the area. After a lengthy investigation, Waterberg District and Lephalale Detectives, including the members of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, conducted a tactical intelligence-driven operation resulting in the apprehension of the suspect in the same area on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at about 1am,” Mashaba said.
Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the incident and issued a stern warning to parents and guardians.
"This horrific case serves as a painful reminder that parents must always prioritize the safety and well-being of their children above all else. Children should never be left vulnerable or in situations where their safety is compromised," Hadebe said.
