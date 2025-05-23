Court appearance for man accused of raping girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter

The victim is only seven years old

A Limpopo man appeared in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter.

The court heard on January 26, 2025, at about 10pm, in Kaoletse Village in the Witpoot policing area near Lephalale in the Waterberg District.

According to police reports, the 25-year-old suspect, the child’s mother, and a relative left the child and her siblings at the relative's house while they went to a local tavern.

It is alleged that the suspect left the two women at the tavern without being noticed and forcibly entered the house where the children were left alone. He then proceeded to rape the seven-year-old victim. Upon the relative's return, she found the child awake and sitting in the dark, at which point the child disclosed what had transpired.