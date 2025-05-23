Convicted rapist's parole revoked after he is caught with missing Hanover Park girl
Igshaan Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Image: Supplied
The man alleged to have kidnapped and raped a nine-year-old Hanover Park girl appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Convicted rapist Igshaan Williams, 51, was formally charged with rape, kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual assault.
Williams was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2005 for raping a 10-year-old and was granted parole in late last year.
Previously, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said Williams was identified as Isaac Booi on their system, however, he appeared in court under a different Muslim name.
DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, explained that community corrections officials have since verified his identity and confirmed that he is indeed a parolee currently under the supervision of the Cape Town Community Corrections office.
Speaking to IOL, the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed that the matter has been postponed for two months.
He also revealed the status of Williams’ parole.
“The accused’s parole has been revoked. This means that there is no bail application. The accused will now appear via Audio Visual Remand (AVR) from now on,” Ntabazalila said.
Residents from Hanover Park came out in their numbers demanding justice for the girl and her family.
According to the Public Relations Officer for the Faith and Hope Missing Persons, Dennis George, they got a call at about 5pm that the girl had gone missing. She was last seen on Tuesday, May 13, between 3pm and 4pm.
“The suspect had sent the girl to the shop with R20 to buy him milk. On her way to the shop, she got a friend and told her she would be back. She said she would just be taking the milk back,” George said.
When she did not return, residents went searching for the child, and she was found in the home of the parolee. This caused immediate chaos as residents were baying for Williams' blood.
The matter has been postponed until July 25.
IOL
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: