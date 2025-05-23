Convicted rapist's parole revoked after he is caught with missing Hanover Park girl

Igshaan Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday. Image: Supplied

The man alleged to have kidnapped and raped a nine-year-old Hanover Park girl appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Convicted rapist Igshaan Williams, 51, was formally charged with rape, kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Williams was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2005 for raping a 10-year-old and was granted parole in late last year. Previously, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said Williams was identified as Isaac Booi on their system, however, he appeared in court under a different Muslim name. DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, explained that community corrections officials have since verified his identity and confirmed that he is indeed a parolee currently under the supervision of the Cape Town Community Corrections office.

Speaking to IOL, the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed that the matter has been postponed for two months. He also revealed the status of Williams’ parole. “The accused’s parole has been revoked. This means that there is no bail application. The accused will now appear via Audio Visual Remand (AVR) from now on,” Ntabazalila said. Residents from Hanover Park came out in their numbers demanding justice for the girl and her family.