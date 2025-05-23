Brazilian man arrested at OR Tambo airport with R1.4 million cocaine wrapped around his thighs

A 39-year-old man was found with R1.4 million cocaine wrapped around the thighs.

A 39-year-old Brazilian man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport after he was found with R1.4 million cocaine wrapped around his thighs

The man was arrested on Friday morning after landing from São Paulo in Brazil.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said the man landed at the airport at 9am from his home country and was in transit to Benin, West Africa when he was intercepted by police officers.

"He was pulled aside and during a body search, cocaine was found wrapped around his legs. He has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on a charge of drug trafficking," said Mathe.