Armed robbers bomb cash van on N2, causing major road closure near KwaMashu
A group of armed cash-in-transit robbers allegedly bombed a van on the N2 near KwaMashu, North of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Ensure Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said their members received multiple alerts regarding a shooting and explosions on the N2.
"Multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene on the south bound carriage way. On arrival, they found remains of an armored cash van littered across the highway after it was bombed with explosives," said van Reenen.
According to van Reenen, reports indicate that at least 12 heavily armed suspects intercepted the van and brought it to a stop before blowing it up and making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Meanwhile, ALS Paramedic services who were at the scene said the security officers sustained minor to moderate injuries.
"They were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further definitive care."
Van Reenen added that the road was closed to allow the necessary investigations to take place.
KZN police were not available for comment at the time of publishing.
*This is a developing story
IOL News
