Armed robbers bomb cash van on N2, causing major road closure near KwaMashu

A group of armed cash-in-transit suspects allegedly bombed a van on the N2 near KwaMashu, North of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Ensure Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said their members received multiple alerts regarding a shooting and explosions on the N2. "Multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene on the south bound carriage way. On arrival, they found remains of an armored cash van littered across the highway after it was bombed with explosives," said van Reenen.

