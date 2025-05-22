Two wanted cash-in-transit robbers killed in dramatic shootout with KZN police

Two suspected cash in transit robbers have been shot dead during a shootout with police at Wasbank near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Netshiunda said that police were following intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for at least six cash in transit robbery incidents which happened in KwaDukuza, Verulam, Nyoni, Greytown, Phoenix and Langslaagte between June 2022 and March 2025.

"Police identified the house in which the suspects were hiding and when they arrived and introduced themselves, the suspects fired shots towards police officers and a shootout ensued.

"The two suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. One of the suspects, aged 43, had a warrant of arrest against him for being in possession of explosives and ammunition," explained Netshiunda.

He said that two firearms were found in possession of the suspects.

"No police officer was injured during the shootout," he said.