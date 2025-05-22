Two wanted cash-in-transit robbers killed in dramatic shootout with KZN police
Two suspected cash in transit robbers have been shot dead during a shootout with police at Wasbank near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.
Netshiunda said that police were following intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for at least six cash in transit robbery incidents which happened in KwaDukuza, Verulam, Nyoni, Greytown, Phoenix and Langslaagte between June 2022 and March 2025.
"Police identified the house in which the suspects were hiding and when they arrived and introduced themselves, the suspects fired shots towards police officers and a shootout ensued.
"The two suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. One of the suspects, aged 43, had a warrant of arrest against him for being in possession of explosives and ammunition," explained Netshiunda.
He said that two firearms were found in possession of the suspects.
"No police officer was injured during the shootout," he said.
Last week, in Mpumalanga, two alleged cash-in-transit robbers were shot by security guards.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said the shooting happened during an apparent cash-in-transit robbery near White River.
“During the incident, two alleged suspects were reportedly shot by security guards while attempting to carry out their mission. Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified number of suspects were involved in the armed group that attacked a cash van, in an apparent attempt to rob the guards, but fled the scene during a shootout with the security personnel,” said Mdhluli.
Mdhluli said one of the suspects succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while another suspect received medical attention under police guard.
Two rifles were recovered at the scene, while a Ford Ranger bakkie allegedly used by the assailants was later found abandoned in Swalala, near Masoyi.
