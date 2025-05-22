Phumelele Myeza's bail application rejected by amid R4 million Sassa fraud allegations

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has rejected the urgent bail application of Phumelele Myeza, the ninth accused in a sprawling South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has rejected the urgent bail application of Phumelele Myeza, the ninth accused in a sprawling South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case.

The judgment comes after the defence approached the high court for the accused to be released on bail, arguing that the postponement period set by the lower court was excessively long and therefore irregular.

Myeza and her 10 co-accused — who include eight Sassa officials — have a pending and uncompleted bail application before the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

They face more than 1,000 charges ranging from cybercrime to fraud to identity theft.

“The State alleged that the accused orchestrated a complex scheme involving the creation of fake Sassa profiles, into which an estimated R4 million was deposited. These fraudulent profiles were subsequently used to withdraw significant amounts of money from various Sassa pay points,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).