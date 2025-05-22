Phumelele Myeza's bail application rejected by amid R4 million Sassa fraud allegations
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has rejected the urgent bail application of Phumelele Myeza, the ninth accused in a sprawling South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case.
The judgment comes after the defence approached the high court for the accused to be released on bail, arguing that the postponement period set by the lower court was excessively long and therefore irregular.
Myeza and her 10 co-accused — who include eight Sassa officials — have a pending and uncompleted bail application before the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.
They face more than 1,000 charges ranging from cybercrime to fraud to identity theft.
“The State alleged that the accused orchestrated a complex scheme involving the creation of fake Sassa profiles, into which an estimated R4 million was deposited. These fraudulent profiles were subsequently used to withdraw significant amounts of money from various Sassa pay points,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Mjonondwane said when opposing the application, State Advocate Matshediso Phatlanyane emphasised that Myeza prematurely approached the high court as the decision of the magistrate was pending and there were no irregularities upon which the high court could interfere.
Phatlanyane highlighted that the magistrate asked for more evidence to be presented before making a decision. The request followed the state advocate's indication that there wasn't enough evidence available for the high court to reach a conclusion.
The court agreed with the State's position, determining that the applicant failed to supply sufficient evidence to warrant bail, particularly in light of an ongoing application in a lower court.
