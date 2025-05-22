Neighbour's son in court for the alleged rape of a 91-year-old woman

A 40-year-old man appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he's facing a charge of allegedly raping a 91-year-old woman.

The woman was allegedly raped on Saturday, May 17 in Driekoppies near Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said on the day, the elderly victim was at home, watching television with her daughter.

"The daughter reportedly left for church around 9pm and ensured all the doors were locked. At around 10pm, while the victim was sitting on her bed taking medication, a man entered her bedroom holding a knife.

"She recognised him as the neighbour’s son. "When she tried to speak to him, he allegedly pushed her onto the bed and instructed her to keep quiet, threatening her with the knife. The suspect then allegedly raped her and fled the scene through a window," explained Ndubane.