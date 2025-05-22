LOOK: Another South African man arrested for driving stolen Toyota towards Zimbabwe

Lucky Msizi Tshabangu, 34, was remanded in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo, while allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Corolla Cross vehicle towards Zimbabwe. Image: SAPS

The Mokopane Magistrate’s Court has remanded 34-year-old Lucky Msizi Tshabangu in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo, while driving a stolen vehicle towards Zimbabwe. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the case against Tshabangu was postponed to Monday next week, enabling him to get legal representation.

Tshabangu is facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, as well as reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly tried to flee from police. The 34-year-old South African national was arrested at Mokopane on Sunday night, and police believe he was travelling to Zimbabwe with the stolen vehicle.

Lucky Msizi Tshabangu, 34, was remanded in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo, while allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Corolla Cross vehicle towards Zimbabwe. Image: SAPS

"In an intelligence-driven operation, police officers intercepted a Toyota Corolla Cross at Mokopane CBD on the R101, which was en route to the Beitbridge port of entry," said Mashaba. "Investigations revealed that this vehicle had been reported stolen from the Wierdabrug policing area in Tshwane on Friday (16 May 2025)."

In a related matter, IOL reported that a 31-year-old man has appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested when police intercepted another stolen Toyota Corolla Cross. Police said the popular sport utility vehicle was also being driven towards the Beitbridge port of entry. At the time, Hlulani Mashaba told IOL that Mikael Mlambo, a South African national, was remanded in custody, and the court postponed the matter to Monday next week.