Brawl over worker abuse: Union Rep and waste company boss clash in explosive viral video
Video footage reportedly shows the director of Mathomo Waste Management, dressed in red pants, slapping Disego Leso during a confrontation over worker mistreatment.
A union representative from the North West and a director-general (DG)of a waste management company have opened assault charges against each other following a viral video of them involved in a tussle.
A representative of the National Enterprise Works Union Ya Africa (NEWUYA) claims she was assaulted by the DG following a dispute over grievances raised by waste pickers employed by the waste management company.
The union representative said workers raised concerns about the director-general's treatment of them.
She said the workers alleged they were insulted and called "fools" and "desperate."
The union worker claimed that while she was engaging with staff, the DG entered the room and there was a confrontation.
She said that she was assaulted and later sought medical help at a local clinic, and then opened a case of assault.
The DG told IOL that he did not assault the woman, adding that the videos were edited and do not reflect the truth.
He claimed that he was attacked because of jealousy because he bought a new car.
North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said both parties have opened assault charges against each other and are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
IOL News