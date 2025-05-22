Brawl over worker abuse: Union Rep and waste company boss clash in explosive viral video

Video footage reportedly shows the director of Mathomo Waste Management, dressed in red pants, slapping Disego Leso during a confrontation over worker mistreatment.

A union representative from the North West and a director-general (DG)of a waste management company have opened assault charges against each other following a viral video of them involved in a tussle.

A representative of the National Enterprise Works Union Ya Africa (NEWUYA) claims she was assaulted by the DG following a dispute over grievances raised by waste pickers employed by the waste management company.

The union representative said workers raised concerns about the director-general's treatment of them.

She said the workers alleged they were insulted and called "fools" and "desperate."